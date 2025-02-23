Suspected case of GBS, one died at RG Kar Hosp

Kolkata: An ECG technician of the RG Kar Medical College who was undergoing treatment at the same hospital for the past 6 days died of heart failure which was triggered by the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) as it was suspected. The victim has been identified as Sk Khairul (22). He was originally a resident of Murshidabad. He was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College on February 15. It was learnt that he was affected with GBS.

The state Health department has already asked government hospitals and medical colleges to put in adequate infrastructure to handle such cases. All the medical colleges and hospitals have been asked to report it to the Swasthya Bhawan if any such cases are reported.