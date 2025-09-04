Suspected Bangladeshi couple held in Tapan

BALURGHAT: Police in Tapan arrested a couple on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals and produced them before the Balurghat Court on Tuesday.

The duo, identified as Sumi Chowdhury and her husband Sanjay Sarkar, were detained late Monday night during a police operation. After initial interrogation, both were taken into custody on charges of illegally staying in India.

On Tuesday, the accused were presented before the court, which remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody.

Police sources disclosed that Sumi Chowdhury is originally from Birganj in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. She had allegedly crossed into India several years ago without valid documents and has been living here since then.

Her marriage to Sanjay Sarkar, a local resident, is also under scrutiny.

Investigators are probing how Sumi managed to stay undetected for such a long time and whether she received local support to facilitate her illegal residence. Authorities are also examining the circumstances of her marriage and her movements within the district.

Speaking to reporters, the government lawyer said: “The court has ordered 14 days of jail custody for the accused. Verification of their nationality is underway and the legal process will continue as per due procedure.”