Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday slammed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for hatching a conspiracy to “burn” Bengal.



Highlighting how BJP’s ulterior motive is to spread unrest in Bengal, Adhikari issued open threats saying Bengal would burn in the coming days, hinting at a devious BJP-led conspiracy about to unfold in the state. Adhikari went to the DA agitation and said “Bengal will burn”.

Slamming Adhikari’s “obnoxious” statement, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said: “We suspect a deep-rooted conspiracy to disrupt peace in Bengal. Suvendu’s record shows he had tried to disrupt peace multiple times from organising a chaotic blanket distribution programme in Asansol that killed 3 people to posting fake information on electricity maintenance to incite the public.” Provoking agitation against the state government to demand an increased DA, Adhikari on Tuesday said: “If something happens to the protesters, fire will rage across Bengal. I have given all directions on the same. Remove all the flex here and give the call for a Nabanna Abhiyan, I am telling you this. I will be there.”

Incidentally, Adhikari led another conspiracy named Nabanna Abhiyaan in September 2022 wherein police vehicles were torched and cops were attacked by BJP goons under the garb of protest.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya cautioned Adhikari against making statements that threaten peace and stability in the state. Condemning his statements, she said: “He is openly taking the responsibility of burning Bengal upon his shoulders. We want to know if it is appropriate for Opposition leaders to make such incendiary statements. Aren’t these statements outside the confines of the law? Frankly, we cannot expect anything better from him…By uttering such vitriolic statements, he is conspiring to trigger anarchy in Bengal.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik appealed to the state administration to exercise caution and remain aware of the attempts to threaten the safety and security of

the people.

“Suvendu Adhikari has been trying to spread unrest in Bengal for a long time. This is proof that the BJP and its leaders have been associated with every illegal activity and fake news propagation. We will not allow the BJP to spark any unrest as the CM has ensured a peaceful atmosphere in our state. I urge the district administration and police to remain alert as Adhikari has stooped low enough to say that Bengal will burn.”