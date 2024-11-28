Survey & verification for Banglar Awaas Yojana completed

BALURGHAT: The survey and verification process for the newly-launched Banglar Awaas Yojana, a fully funded scheme by the government has been successfully completed in the South Dinajpur district. Of the total 83,276 applicants, 71,972 have been deemed eligible, while 9,469 were found ineligible. Additionally, 1,467 cases are on hold due to reasons such as death or migration of applicants.

The complete list of beneficiaries will be made available on the official district website and the Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad website. Physical copies will also be accessible at block and sub-division offices for public scrutiny. Objections, if any, can be raised until December 3, 2024.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna stated: “The survey and verification process for Banglar Awaas Yojana has been successfully completed in South Dinajpur district. Any objections must be submitted by December 3. The final list of eligible beneficiaries will be published within 15 days. So far, no objections have been received. We are confident the final list will be flawless.”