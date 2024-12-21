Survey Park: JU student found dead

Kolkata: A student of Jadavpur University (JU) was found dead inside his rented accommodation in the Survey Park area on Wednesday night.

Though an unnatural death has been registered, so far no foul play is suspected as the student was suffering from some breathlessness disease.

According to police, on Wednesday around 10:44 pm, police were informed by a private medical college and hospital authority that a JU student identified as Pratip Kumar Manna (21) was brought dead at the hospital.

It was learnt that Manna, a third-year student of Food Technology and Biochemical Engineering used to live with a third-year Civil Engineering student identified as Arka Maiti at their rented accommodation in the Santoshpur area under the jurisdiction of Survey Park PS. On Wednesday around 7 pm, Manna felt uneasy due to his existing breathing problem. As he was in urgent need of medicine, Maiti rushed to a medicine shop to buy it. When he returned around 8 pm, Maiti found his roommate was unconscious.

Immediately he was rushed to a nursing home and was later shifted to the hospital in Jadavpur where he was declared brought dead. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.