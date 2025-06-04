Survey Park: 21 cats and dogs rescued from flat

Kolkata: Cops of Survey Park Police Station with assistance from an animal lover organisation have rescued 21 cats and dogs which were kept in an unhealthy environment in two separate flats.

According to sources, recently, an animal lover organisation came to know that a couple had kept several dogs and cats locked in two separate flats in the Survey Park area. Accordingly, a few days ago, along with cops of Survey Park Police Station, a team of the organisation went to a flat in Santoshpur.

During the search, six dogs were found kept confined in an unhealthy environment. After that the joint team went to another flat in Survey Park from where eight more dogs and seven cats were rescued. It is alleged that the pets were grossly neglected. It was learnt that the flat owners or their assistants used to feed the pets inside the flats and kept them under lock and key.

It is also alleged that when the representatives from the animal lover organisation tried to record video, the mobile phone was snatched and damaged. However, police intervened and controlled the situation. In connection with the recovery of the pets, a complaint was lodged by the organisation following which a case was registered.