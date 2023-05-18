Survey over to build road along Kaljani River embankment

alipurduar: It has been planned to build a road along Kaljani River embankment to eradicate traffic congestion issues within the district headquarters.



The Alipurduar Division of the Irrigation and Waterways department has already completed the survey work in the area, spanning approximately 3 kilometres from Kaljani Bridge to Shovaganj, and around 900 metres from Dima Bridge to Pallimangal, reaching the existing embankment in Alipurduar.

The work of preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has commenced. Once the work is completed, the Alipurduar district town will have a new road. In that case, the new road will also help solve the traffic congestion issues within the district headquarters. The alternative road will bypass the city, passing through Alipurduar Junction and Salsalabari, which are located outside the city.

Notably, under the initiative of former MLA Sourova Chakraborty, a road of approximately 3.5 kilometres was constructed on the Kaljani River embankment, starting from Kaljani Bridge to Dima Bridge, Belatala.

Currently, the aforementioned road is widely used as an alternative route. Additionally, the Kaljani River Bridge has been adequately strengthened and reinforced. Now, the expansion of the road situated on the rest of the river embankment will take place.

Once the entire stretch of approximately 7.5 kilometres from Shovaganj to Pallimangal is converted into a road, the Kaljani River embankment will become stronger around the district headquarters.

Prasenjit Kar, the chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, said: “This has been a long-standing demand for many years. Recently, during the visit of Partha Bhowmick, the minister of the state Irrigation and Waterways department to Alipurduar, I presented our proposal to him. At that time the minister assured us about the road on the embankment. As per our proposal, the Alipurduar Irrigation department has taken up this project. As a result, when the entire embankment is transformed into a road, it will become stronger, which will also help with the crisis during flooding.” “Simultaneously, a completely new road will also be available. Therefore, using the alternative route will significantly alleviate the traffic congestion issues within the city,” he added.

“We hope that the project will be completed expeditiously to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” he further explained.

Amar Singh, the executive engineer of the Irrigation and Waterways department in Alipurduar, said: “The survey work has been completed. Currently, the work of preparing the DPR is in progress.

“Once it is completed, the report will be submitted to the state authorities,” the executive engineer of the Irrigation and Waterways department said.