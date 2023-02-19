Survey of migratory birds in North Bengal underway

alipurduar: A survey of the migratory birds is being carried out in many areas of North Bengal including Gajoldoba, Jaldapara and Gorumara. This year, there are plans to conduct a similar survey on the Mechi River.



More than 80 per cent of the survey of migratory birds has been completed for this year in the wetlands of North Bengal. Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation along with the Forest Department and Biodiversity Board of the Government of West Bengal has already completed a survey of 6 wetlands and rivers of North Bengal.

“If the Forest department takes the initiative and gets a go-ahead, then we can conduct a survey on the Mechi River,” stated Animesh Bose, Member of State Wildlife Board and the programme coordinator for Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation.

Mechi River is a trans-boundary river flowing through India and Nepal. As it is a boundary river, permission is required from both the countries to conduct the survey.

“It is very important to keep track of the movement, numbers and species of migratory birds. They are the indicator of the health of a wetland and biodiversity. There is also a proposal to carry out this survey in the Mechi River. We will take up the matter with the concerned departments and authorities. We will also take necessary steps to improve the condition of Nararthali and Rasikbil lakes so that there is a conducive environment for migration. The species and numbers will then increase every year,” stated Jyotipriya Mallick, minister of Forest, Government of West Bengal.

Survey work has already been completed in the water bodies at Gajaldoba and Gorumarain Jalpaiguri; Jaldapara, Buxa Tiger Reserve and Nararthali in Alipurduar district and Rashikbil in Cooch Behar. The annual survey has been conducted for the past 25 years.

Bird lovers, bird watchers and ornithologists also join in the survey work. While surveying the wetlands they observed that in Gajoldoba the species of migratory birds have increased from 78 during 2022 to 81 in 2023. Even the Pacific golden plover, a migratory bird from Alaska has been spotted at Gajoldoba this year.

Bose has made several observations. It seems that this year the count of migratory birds is almost the same as last year in North Bengal. In many places the number of species has increased and in some places the number of birds has increased.

However, in some places both the number of birds and species has decreased. “The authorities of the four districts namely Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar have to keep a close tab on the wetlands. The upkeep of these wetlands are of immense importance and prompt migratory birds to visit,” added Bose.

Bird lovers are happy to see the numbers and diversity of birds. In the wetlands around Narartahli lake about 40 species of ducks and birds have been spotted. The number was 33 in 2022. Last year the number of birds in Nararathli lake was around 1600 but this year it is around 1200. Last year we found 47 species but this year there are only 40 in Rasikbil. Last year there were around 6000 birds in Rasikbil, but this year it is around 5000 species,” stated Bose.

Though the Nararathli Lake was fully clean, Rasikbil was full of water hyacinths. “The report of the survey will be sent to the State Forest Department, Biodiversity Board, Wetland International. All concerned departments should be aware of the fact that wetlands should be fully preserved and leaf clearing taken up otherwise it might affect the numbers of migratory birds,” added Bose.