Survey Gangasagar camp ‘hygiene’ facilities: HC to KMC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to conduct a detailed survey with regard to the number of Gangasagar pilgrims at the Outram Ghat transit camp, focusing on the hygiene facilities which include toilet, cooking arrangements and the nature of fuel used for it.

The bench was moved by a petitioner who submitted that fossil fuel is being used for cooking food which is affecting the environment. It was submitted that there are inadequate toilet facilities and the discharge from those is not being properly managed.

The court directed that in the survey the KMC will identify the location of the construction of the temporary toilets. Further, the civic body will report on the feasibility of the toilet discharge being routed into the sewerage system if the same is available in the Gangasagar camp area. KMC will also need to suggest alternative fuel for cooking foods for the pilgrims.

The court observed that there exists orders directing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to ensure that no fossil fuel is used by any eateries within a three kilometre radius of Victoria Memorial area, and that the civic body will undertake periodic inspections of eateries within such radius to ensure compliance for the existing area.

Further, the state was directed to submit a report on whether it is planning to shift the L20 bus stand to the Curzon Park area.