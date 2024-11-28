Survey for housing scheme commences in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: With the completion of the election process, survey work for the much-awaited housing scheme has officially begun in Cooch Behar district. On Thursday, Cooch Behar District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena and District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya visited several villages to oversee the progress of the survey. The inspection team, led by the District Magistrate and District Superintendent of Police, visited areas, including Charkerkuthi and Tapurhat in Ghughumari Gram Panchayat and Gudiyahati Gram Panchayat in the Cooch Behar-I Block. During the visit, the officials interacted with residents whose names appear on the housing scheme list, gathering information and clarifying details about the process.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena stated: “Following the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the housing scheme survey is being conducted across all districts. After the initial survey by field staff, top officials conduct their inspections. On Thursday, I visited the village with the District Superintendent of Police to ensure the accuracy of the process. Eligible beneficiaries will be provided with homes. Nearly four lakh applications have been received and the survey is set to be completed by December 5. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, the disbursement of funds will begin on December 15.” During the inspection, officials encountered some challenges in various areas. Addressing these concerns, District Magistrate Meena explained that the administration is addressing these issues with full commitment. “The initial misunderstandings arose as people mistakenly believed they were required to fill out a new form for a new application. However, the survey is being conducted using the existing data,” Meena clarified.