‘Surveillance intensified along Nepal and Bhutan borders’

Siliguri: In the wake of the recent explosion in Delhi and political unrest in Nepal, security along the India-Nepal border has been significantly strengthened. Advanced surveillance technologies are being deployed to curb illegal infiltration, said Bandhan Saxena, the Inspector General (IG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) North Bengal during a Press conference on Monday afternoon at the SSB office in Ranidanga, Siliguri.

Addressing the media, IG Saxena said that apart from the Nepal border, additional vigilance has also been enforced along the India-Bhutan border. SSB jawans are on high alert to prevent any illegal cross-border activities and ensure the safety of border residents.

“Considering the recent attack in Delhi and unrest in Nepal, we have enhanced border surveillance with advanced equipment. Our forces are fully committed to preventing any form of illegal intrusion. All the necessary arrangements have been made. We have tightened the vigilance,” said the IG.

During the Press conference, the SSB also unveiled the mascot for the Inter Frontier Football Championship 2025. The championship will be held from November 25 to November 28 at the Teesta Stadium located within the SSB Frontier Headquarters in Siliguri.

A total of seven teams from various border regions across India will participate in the tournament. According to the SSB, the initiative aims to promote sports and encourage healthy engagement among people living in border areas.