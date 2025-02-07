Surveillance: 37 add’l supervisors appointed in Malda for Madhyamik

Malda: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is implementing heightened surveillance in Malda district for this year’s Madhyamik examinations, appointing an unprecedented 37 extra additional venue supervisors to prevent malpractice and ensure fair exams. Malda has long been plagued by issues like question paper leaks and unauthorised mobile phone use during exams, prompting the board to increase the number of additional supervisors to 55 this year.

The Madhyamik exams, beginning on February 10, will see 47,900 students, including 27,228 females, appearing across 122 venues in 19 centres in Malda. Typically, each venue has one assigned supervisor, with around 10 additional supervisors monitoring the process. However, the inclusion of 37 extra supervisors this year marks a significant step in strengthening security.

Given Malda’s history of exam malpractice, often facilitated through mobile phones and social media, the board has imposed stringent surveillance measures.

This district is the only one in the state undergoing such intensive monitoring. A preparatory meeting at Sana-ullah Mancha in English Bazar was attended by district officials, where Additional District Magistrate (Development) Anindya Sarkar emphasised the district’s sensitivity and the extra efforts being taken.

The additional supervisors will be responsible for mobile-duty surveillance, ensuring functional CCTV cameras, timely question paper delivery and preventing unauthorised electronic devices. Authorities hope these measures will ensure a fair and incident-free examination.

Biplab Gupta, district convener of the examination, said: “We also seek cooperation from the parents of the candidates for a smooth conduct of the event and avoid unwanted incidents.”

Meanwhile, students from Hamidpur Char, an islet in Mothabari, face transportation challenges. The West Bengal Trinamool Secondary Teachers Association (WBTSTA) raised the issue, leading to government intervention. Minister of State Sabina Yeasmin assured quick action and the district administration has taken steps to resolve the problem.