Suruchi Sangha unveils theme song penned by CM

Kolkata: Celebrating its 71st year Puja this time, Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore unveiled its theme on Wednesday which sought to remind that humankind ought not to forget their roots as they adapt to newer technologies.



The theme song, penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with music by Jeet Ganguli and sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer, was also released on Wednesday.

“A person may take up any profession but should not forget their roots; the parents who have played their part in helping them carve a niche. While we worship Devi Durga, we should not forget the contribution of our parents and offer them due respect. It is our silent protest against the mushrooming of old age homes. This is the basic essence of our theme ‘Purano Sei Diner Katha’ (Those old days),” said Aroop Biswas, state Power minister who patronises the puja of Suruchi Sangha.

Elaborating on the concept, theme-maker Gouranga Kuila said that many things which were once valuable possessions for us have now been discarded by us with advancement in technology.

“We pay our attention and regard to those who can serve us but we disregard those who we realise are of no use to us. Festival brings joy not only to living beings but also to inanimate objects. These objects cannot speak and so we cannot hear them but we have to realise their values. Through my work I have tried to instil life into those discarded things,” Kuila said.

Different parts of vehicles, fishing nets, oil tins and paint containers have been used for churning out the theme. There is a predominant use of LED lights to create a theatrical effect by light artist Dinesh Poddar. Meanwhile, Kidderpore 25 Palli is churning out a more or less similar thought but in a different way. It delivers the message that we should not neglect the elderly members of our family and once they grow old.

“We have used articles that we generally discard after use, including selling them as junks to kabadiwalas. These are symbols for delivering the underlying message of our theme named “ Kobakhan” (Explanation). We have portrayed a story which is very much relevant in our city,” said Bimal Samanta, who has conceived the theme for Kidderpore 25 Palli which has stepped into its 80th year.