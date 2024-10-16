Surging prices of essential commodities cast a shadow on festivities across state

Kolkata: Ahead of Lakshmi Puja the soaring prices of the essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables, have added to the financial woes of the commoners.



With back-to-back festivals lined up in October this year, such escalations in costs have put the commoners in a difficult situation. In several households, inflation seems to have impacted the celebrations.

Price has shot up to Rs 40 on Tuesday for those lotus buds which were being sold at Rs 25 in the past few days. The price of Lakshmi idols and fruits, flowers and vegetables have also gone up. Tomatoes were being sold at Rs 140 per kg in various markets. The price of potatoes has gone up to Rs 50-60 per kg in some markets while brinjals were being sold at Rs 80 per kg.

In several markets in the districts, cauliflowers were being sold at Rs 80-100 per kg while the price of carrots has gone up to Rs 120 per kg.

Cabbage was sold at Rs 60 per kg at different markets. Onions were sold at Rs 70 kg in

some markets. Gingers were sold at Rs 200 per kg in different markets on Tuesday while garlic was sold at Rs 300 per kg. Bottle gourds were being sold at Rs 70 per kg. Due to the flood situation in several South Bengal districts crops have been damaged in several parts of South Bengal.

Vegetable supplies for the city’s markets were affected by the flood situation ahead of Puja. Though the festive season is a time for celebration and extravaganza, most households have instead tightened their purse strings.

On average, the cost of most fruits and vegetables has increased. People from different sections of society have been under pressure due to the rising cost of essential items.