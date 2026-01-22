Surge in Saraswati idol demand brings cheer to Raiganj artisans

Raiganj: Artisans of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district are witnessing a significant surge in demand for Saraswati idols with a large number of idols being transported to various parts of neighbouring Bihar, particularly Katihar district.



The rising demand has brought renewed optimism among local idol-makers, who are hopeful of earning considerable profits this

festive season. The growing demand highlights Raiganj’s strong reputation as a hub of skilled idol-making and has raised hopes of sustained business growth for local artisans in the coming years.

Idols are being regularly transported from Raiganj to Kachna, Dhachna, Salmari, Mukuria, Naugachhia, Sonali, Barsoi, Telta and Katihar by the Radhikapur–Katihar Passenger train. Students and teachers of schools, coaching centers and local clubs from Bihar are arriving in Raiganj in large numbers to purchase idols, citing affordability and superior craftsmanship as the primary reasons for their preference. According to artisans, buyers from Bihar began transporting idols nearly five days before Saraswati Puja, indicating an early and strong market response. Compared to previous years, the demand has increased noticeably, providing much-needed economic relief to the artisan community.

Nehal Yadav, a student from Katihar, expressed his satisfaction after purchasing an idol and said: “We bought a beautiful Saraswati idol from Raiganj for just Rs 1000, whereas an idol of the same size in Bihar costs around Rs 3,000. The finishing is much better here. We will worship this idol at our coaching centre”.

Suman Kumar from Barsoi shared similar views and stated: “Raiganj is very close to our area. The idols here are affordable and well-known for their fine craftsmanship. Every year, most students and institutions from our region prefer Raiganj idols”.

Bhanu Paul, an eminent artisan from Kanchanpally in Raiganj, said: “The demand for Saraswati idols from Katihar district is increasing day by day. We are earning some profit this year, as our idols are cheaper than those sold in Bihar.”