Surge in dengue cases in Jalpaiguri raises alarms among health officials

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri Sadar Block is facing a troubling surge in dengue cases, with 13 new infections reported in just the last 10 days. The total number of cases in the Sadar Block has now reached 61 for the year, while district-wide figures are approaching 341, according to the district Health department. This marks the highest number of dengue infections in the district in recent years, sparking serious concerns among health authorities.

One recent case involves a migrant worker from Kharia Gram Panchayat who returned from Bangalore and tested positive for dengue. He is receiving treatment at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, where his condition is said to be improving. The patient, a resident of Sanupara, worked at a cake factory in Bangalore and fell ill shortly after returning home. A blood test confirmed dengue.

Intermittent rains have caused stagnant water in various locations, including bamboo structures being built for Durga Puja pandals. Panchayat officials fear that these water-filled bamboo cuts could become breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

To combat this, they have instructed residents to fill the bamboo with soil or sand to prevent mosquito larvae from growing. “Seven cases of dengue have been reported in our panchayat so far. We are working to ensure no water stagnates,” said Manoj Ghosh, upa pradhan of Kharia Gram Panchayat.

Dr Pritam Basu, block medical health officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar, said that the health department is closely monitoring all gram panchayats and taking strong measures to control the spread. “I will personally visit Kharia Panchayat with our health workers,” he stated.

Dengue prevention teams have been deployed across all blocks, with 1,172 health workers conducting door-to-door inspections. They are identifying mosquito breeding sites and taking immediate action to destroy larvae. Special monitoring is also being conducted for returning migrants.

Mohua Gope, sabhadhipati and also the sasthya karmadakhya of the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, affirmed the district’s commitment to preventing further spread of the disease. “Health workers will closely monitor individuals returning from outside the district, especially migrant workers, and conduct health checks over the next month to control the outbreak,” she said.