Suranjan Das to take charge as V-C of Adamas University

Suranjan Das will take charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Adamas University on Thursady. His tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University concluded recently.

The Chancellor of Adamas University Samit Roy made the announcement about Das’ new role at an event of the university.

Meanwhile, Adamas University organised a media roundtable to introduce the intellectual capital of the institution in a city hotel on Wednesday.

In the media roundtable, intellectual capital of the institution was introduced, that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of thousands of students, empowering them to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to society.

Adamas University has a diverse faculty hailing from 20 different states, with 14 members possessing international experience from various firms in foreign countries.