Suraksha Kavach: Notice issued to give protection to those rescuing accident victims

Kolkata: The state government has issued a notification to give protection from unnecessary police harassment to people who will rescue accident victims and take them to the hospitals.



The notification states that those who will come forward to rescue accident victims will be given “Suraksha Kavach”. It said nobody will be able to detain a person in the hospital if that person rescues an accident victim. He/she will be released from the hospitals after that person gives his/her residential address. Police will not insist on giving personal details of those who will inform them about any road accident at any place. The people helping road accident victims on the spot can no longer be put through legal quagmire at the hospital or later by law enforcement authorities.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) earlier notified the rules for protection of Good Samaritans. The rules provide for the rights of Good Samaritans which include that they be treated respectfully without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, nationality, caste or sex. No police officer or any other person shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address or any such other personal details. However, he may voluntarily choose to disclose the same.

The rules also provide that every public and private hospital shall publish a charter in Hindi, English and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location, and on their website, stating the rights of Good Samaritans.

Despite the Centre issuing necessary instructions to the states, the Bengal government could not have been able to implement the new rule. If a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in the case in which he has acted as a Good Samaritan, he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of the new law, the notification said.