Suraksha Clinic & Diagnostics holds grand radiology meet

Kolkata: The radiology market in India is thriving, driven by increasing chronic diseases, an aging population and tech adoption. Surakha Clinic & Diagnostics held a grand radiology meet in Kolkata on Saturday to highlight the advancement of radiology.

The grand radiology meet 2025 also announced the launch of UAcademy Learning Center, a new platform for clinical skill enhancement and continuous education for radiologists, and unveiled its logo. An initiative of Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics & United Imaging, this learning centre will help radiologists to learn advanced applications on high-end radiology modalities and gain hands on experience in doing the same.

The meet saw the presence of Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee (Retd), Chairperson WBCERC, Dr Sudipto Roy, President of West Bengal Medical Council, Gautam Ghosh, Consultant Radiologist, Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics, Jitesh Mathur of Medika Bazaar and Dr Krishanu Saha, senior Consultant Radiologist at Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostics.

Sharing his thoughts on the expansion plans of Suraksha Clinic & Diagnostics, Dr Somnath Chatterjee, chairman & joint MD, said, “We have the objective of expanding its footprint by entering three new states with over 50 advanced outlets in the next three years.” In fact, plans are to open in Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim in next three years.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a significant part of the present radiology scenario, assisting with scan triage, which prioritizes urgent cases, detection of anomalies, and further helps to increase reporting efficiency. “AI is helping us to reduce the time of reporting and also assists in detecting critical diseases,” said Dr Saha. He further informed that Suraksha now has 55 centres in West Bengal, and other 10 in Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

“This radiology meet was essential especially for the new-age radiologists. They got to learn the advancement in radiology and how AI is an assistant and not a replacement for human jobs,” he said.