‘Supremo doesn’t make such adverse comments against judiciary’

Kolkata: While hearing a case in connection with primary education, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday observed that he does not respect any political leaders who make comments to malign the judiciary. Without taking any names, he further stated that ‘supremo’ doesn’t make such adverse comments.



Justice Gangopadhyay on Monday reprimanded the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for not taking the interview of a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidate despite the court’s order.

After the advocate representing the Board told the court that it has been challenged in Division Bench and failed to reveal the case number, the court observed: “It is extremely surprising that an appeal has been filed but the learned advocate has not been given instruction as to the number of the appeal and, therefore, this court does not believe the statement that an appeal has been filed. In any event, if any appeal has been filed, it has also not been stated that the order has been stayed by the court.”

Justice Gangopadhyay summoned the WBBPE President Gautam Pal to appear on Monday at 3 pm when the hearing resumed again. The Justice warned Pal that his salary will be stopped and a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed. Thereafter Pal requested Justice Gangopadhyay for a week to implement the order and pleaded not to stop his salary as he is the sole earner and has a sick mother undergoing treatment at home. It is then that Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the judge respects professors like Pal but not political leaders who make comments to malign the judiciary.