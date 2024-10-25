Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC’s order on TET question errors

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the Calcutta High Court’s (HC) directive to an expert committee, including representatives from Calcutta University,

to look into the complaints about incorrect questions in the

Primary Teacher Eligibility

Test (TET).

On Friday, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra observed that there were no issues with Calcutta University’s participation in the committee formed to assess the alleged errors. The bench questioned the objections against the High Court’s interim order, prompting the petitioners to request the withdrawal of their Special Leave Petitions (SLPs), which the Court granted, dismissing the SLPs as withdrawn.

The petitions initially filed in the Calcutta HC claimed that 23 incorrect questions were present in the TET 2017 and 24 in TET 2022. Initially, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered Visva-Bharati University to form a committee to investigate the errors in the 2017 TET questions, while Jadavpur University was tasked with reviewing the 2022 TET questions. This directive was later modified by a Division Bench of the High Court.

On August 23, the Division Bench, led by Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Prasenjit Biswas, ordered the formation of an expert committee, including members from Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, Visva Bharati University, for evaluating the questions in the TETs for errors.

Candidates Nurjina Khatun and other candidates from the 2022 Primary TET challenged the High Court’s ruling, seeking the exclusion of Calcutta University from the committee. However, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision, leading the petitioners to withdraw their case.