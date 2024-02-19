Supreme Court stays proceedings against Bengal govt officials

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday granted a stay on the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee against the state Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and three other Bengal government officials in a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar during the protest at Sandeshkhali.



The writ petition on the matter was filed by Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, WB DGP Rajeev Kumar, North 24-Parganas DM Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, ASP of Basirhat Partha Ghosh and SP Basirhat Hossain Mehedi Rehman. The matter was heard by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The petitioners sought for an urgent hearing as the officials were asked to appear before the Committee at 10:30 am on Monday. Majumdar had filed a complaint alleging mistreatment against him during the protest at the Sandeshkhali area on February 13 and February 14.

The senior advocates for the petitioners submitted that under section 144 of CrPC, a curfew was imposed in the Sandeshkhali region and that Majumdar and BJP supporters had violated it by gathering there.

They further dismissed the claims made by Majumdar of police atrocities as false by submitting that there are videos showing that the party workers had attacked the police. The senior lawyers pointed out that the Parliamentary Privileges do not extend to political activities and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has acted beyond its jurisdiction. Majumdar had sent the complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker on February 15.

The senior advocate appearing for the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that the bench had summoned the officials not as accused and that the notice was meant only to ascertain facts. The apex court bench directed: “There shall be a stay of further proceedings in pursuance of Office Memoranda dated February 15, 2024 issued to the petitioners.” The petition has been listed on March 2.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the SC by an advocate seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the reports of alleged sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali. The petitioner had also sought for an inquiry by a three-judge committee as done in the Manipur violence case.

On Monday, the SC refused to hear the plea and directed the petitioner to file an appeal in Calcutta High Court. Further, the judges observed that the Sandeshkhali case cannot be compared to Manipur violence. It was learnt that the plea for the CBI probe or a probe by a special investigation team was withdrawn.

Reacting to the stay, All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra wrote on social media: “SC stays summons of LS Privilege Committee calling WB Chief Secretary and DGP. Parliamentary committees running rogue with BJP party office issuing instructions. Weaponising Committees needs to stop now. Hope this slap is the first of many.” TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh also shared the news of the stay on his social media platform while calling it “a blow to the Opposition.”

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien wrote on X: “Today, the Supreme Court stayed Lok Sabha Privileges Committee proceedings against West Bengal officials. In 2022, I had written about how rules and precedents are being junked and PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES ARE BEING POLITICISED.”