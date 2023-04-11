Supreme Court postpones DA case hearing till April 24

KOLKATA: The Dearness Allowance (DA) hearing in the Supreme Court was postponed once again. The case was supposed to be heard on Tuesday. Reportedly, it may now be heard on April 24.



It was supposed to be heard on March 21, but was delayed to Tuesday. The hearing was supposed to be heard by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Kumar.In May 2022, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the DA to be given to state government employees. The state had gone to the Supreme Court challenging the order, stating that it would cost 41 thousand 770 crore rupees, which will be difficult for the state to afford.

Since December 5, the hearing of the case had repeatedly been postponed.

After Justice Dipankar Dutta recused himself from the case which was supposed to be heard in December, a new bench was formed for the case to be heard.