Supreme Court orders political link probe in Malda ‘gherao’

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the probe into the gherao of seven judicial officers in West Bengal’s Malda district must examine any possible political backing behind those arrested, while making it clear that security provided to judicial officers engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties cannot be withdrawn without its permission.

Taking up a suo motu matter, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the inquiry must be taken to its “logical conclusion” and, in the next phase, ascertain whether those identified so far had any political links.

The case arises from the April 1 incident in Kaliachak village, where seven judicial officers conducting SIR adjudication were allegedly surrounded by a mob and prevented from carrying out their duties from the afternoon until late at night.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the probe from the state police, will continue its investigation into the FIRs. Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted that the State Police is extending full cooperation, a position also confirmed by the ASG.

Referring to the NIA’s interim report detailing arrests made so far, the bench indicated that the probe must move beyond identifying individual perpetrators and examine the broader circumstances surrounding the incident.

Last week, the apex court had directed the Election Commission of India to requisition central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers carrying out SIR duties.

It had also transferred the investigation to the NIA after noting serious allegations against the State Police and expressed disapproval over the delayed response of senior state officials before deciding not to proceed further

against them.

Two persons arrested earlier by the state police have since been handed over to the NIA in compliance with

court directions.