Supreme Court directs CBI to finish probe in two months

Kolkata: Taking a tough stand, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the probe of all the cases related to the teachers’ recruitment scam in Bengal within two months and asked the Calcutta High Court to settle the cases within six months.



The Apex Court further directed that henceforth no one can be terminated from jobs again until cases are settled. It is learnt that about 12 cases related to the teachers’ recruitment scam were pending for hearing at the Apex Court. The judges of the Supreme Court were reportedly annoyed as all the petitioners were appealing for a quick hearing.

On Thursday, while hearing one of the cases, the SC Division Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi directed the CBI to complete the probe within two months.

The Division Bench also directed the Calcutta High Court to constitute a Special Division Bench under the supervision of the Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, where all the cases related to the teachers’ recruitment scam will be heard.