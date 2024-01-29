Supreme Court clears the deck to recruit 11, 758 teachers

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court on Monday lifted the interim stay on the 2022 primary teacher recruitment process, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is going to start the recruitment process for 11,758 vacancies.



The matter was heard by the Bench of Justice Hima Kohli, who on July 28, 2023, granted an interim stay on the publication of the panel by the Board. Complexities in the process arose after the 2020-2022 D.El.Ed. candidates challenged the Division Bench’s order which did not allow them to participate in the recruitment process.

The D.El.Ed. candidates had approached the Single Bench of Calcutta High Court in the matter. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had then allowed them to participate and accordingly, the Board had published a revised eligibility criteria.

This triggered the candidates who had completed their training before 2020 and they approached the Division Bench challenging the Single Bench’s order. The Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar dismissed the Single Bench’s order and directed that no candidate can participate in the recruitment process till the completion of the training course.

This direction of Division Bench was challenged by the D.El.Ed. candidates who wished to participate in the recruitment process. The matter was heard in the Supreme Court on July 28, 2023, and due to reasons unknown the hearing kept getting postponed. Finally, on January 22, the Supreme Court directed the Board to submit a draft of the number of vacant posts and candidates considered eligible.

“We have been given six weeks to complete the process. A notification on the same will soon be issued. We had submitted that there are 11,758 vacant posts,” a WBBPE official said.