Supratim Sarkar made ADG-South Bengal; DIG Barasat range moved

Kolkata: Supratim Sarkar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Traffic and Road Safety has been posted as the ADG (South Bengal), while Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sumit Kumar has been transferred from Barasat range.

Siddhnath Gupta was transferred from the post of ADG (South Bengal) on January 31. On Saturday, Home & Hill Affairs Department’s Police Service Cell notified that Supratim Sarkar will be posted there. Kumar has been transferred from Barasat Range to DIG (Security).