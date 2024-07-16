Supporting working mothers: Creche comes up at Jalpaiguri BDO office

Jalpaiguri: A crèche was inaugurated at the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block BDO office by Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen on Monday. Built at a cost of Rs 9 lakh by the state’s Fifth Finance Commission, the crèche features a play area for small children and a breastfeeding room.



Two rooms in the crèche are decorated with various cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Doraemon to attract children. Besides the fan and seating area, the crèche includes a breastfeeding room, where the benefits of breastfeeding are highlighted through wall writing. Additionally, there are various items, including a basketball, for children to play with.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “It is very necessary for women who come to the office for government work with their children. This is the first crèche. In the future, plans are being made to introduce it in other blocks of the district.”

Jalpaiguri Sadar Block stretches from West Berubari to Belakoba and comprises 14 Gram Panchayats, home to over 3.5 lakh people. Women from remote areas visit the BDO office to avail themselves of various schemes, including Lakshmi Bhandar, old age allowance and widow allowance. Additionally, Asha workers and female health workers come to the office for their government work. Often, these women bring their children, waiting with them until their work is completed. The crèche was launched to support these women.

Sadar Panchayat Samiti President Vinay Roy, Sadar BDO Mihir Karmkar and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration of this crèche.