Supporters of DYFI clash with cops during protest march

siliguri: Situation turned volatile over the “Uttakannya Abhiyan” of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Siliguri on Thursday. Several policemen were injured as the protesters clashed with the cops during the demostration.



On Thursday, the state committee of DYFI called for Uttarkannya Abhiyan (March to Uttarkanya, the mini State Secretariat in Siliguri) leveling allegations of job scams and recruitment issues under the present state government. They started the rally from Mahatma Gandhi More towards Uttarkannya.

Police had placed barricades at Tinbatti More to stop the rally, preventing it from reaching Uttarkannya. The protesters brought down the barricades and had an altercation with the police. They pelted stones at the police.

When the protesters continued with the protest, police detained Minakshi Mukherjee and others from the spot and took them to the New Jalpaiguri Police Station. The DYFI then staged a protest at the police station as well. Along with Minakshi Mukherjee, several other DYFI leaders and supporters have been detained by the police in the incident. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri strongly condemned the incident. “Everyone has a right to show their protest. But the way they did it is wrong,” he added.