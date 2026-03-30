Supplementary list: Shirshanya Banerjee, Anisur Rahman among TMC candidates cleared by ECI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates contesting the upcoming Assembly elections — Shirshanya Banerjee from Hooghly’s Uttarpara, Swati Khandoker from Chanditala under the same district and Anisur Rahman from Deganga in North 24-Parganas are among those whose names have been cleared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

They were earlier under the “adjudication” category. There was confusion over whether they would be able to file nominations and contest the elections, as their names did not feature in the initial supplementary lists released by the ECI. The names of many TMC candidates did not feature till the second supplementary list was published by the poll body. TMC candidate from Deganga, Anisur Rahman, while speaking to Millennium Post, confirmed that his name has been cleared and there are no difficulties in filing nominations. All these candidates from the ruling party will file nominations on their respective days.

The names of two TMC candidates had been cleared by judicial officers, according to the second supplementary list published. Shashi Panja, contesting from the Shyampukur Assembly seat in North Kolkata, and Kajol Sheikh, contesting from the Hasan Assembly seat in Birbhum, both feature in the updated list. Panja had earlier been summoned for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, and her name was absent from the final voter list published on February 28. Neither Panja nor Sheikh figured in the first supplementary list released on March 21.

The name of a former Member of Parliament from Bengal, Tarun Mondal, had also been dropped from the voter list following the release of the second supplementary list.