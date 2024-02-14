Supernumerary post case: HC directs state, SSC to submit affidavit

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to submit an affidavit while clearly mentioning that the supernumerary post case proceedings taking place in High Court is not in “nexus” with the proceedings taking place in Supreme Court.



The state has been seeking an interim order that allows the appointments in 1600 supernumerary posts created for recruitment in physical education and work education. The Advocate General (AG) on Tuesday submitted that the supplementary affidavit to be submitted before Justice Biswajit Basu will mention the matter before Justice Basu and Supreme Court and different.

Highlighting the points to be mentioned in the affidavit, the AG submitted that giving appointments from the waitlist will in no way compromise the merits of the teachers. Moreover, whoever is appointed from the waitlist have all got marks above the cut-off. It was further stated that the posts created are only to ensure that candidates will be appointed in those schools which do not have work education and physical education teachers. Plus, it will be specified in the appointment letters that the appointment is subject to the result of the proceedings.

It was submitted that out of the 5261 supernumerary posts created, 1932 was for recruitment in classes IX to X, 247 was for classes XI to XII, 1102 posts for Group C and 1980 for Group-D.

Meanwhile, the School Education department had created 1,600 supernumerary posts–850 posts for Physical Education and 750 posts for Work Education. A job seeker had raised a complaint with regards to this.

Justice Basu directed the Commission and the state to circulate a copy of the affidavit to the appearing parties by February 19 and a reply to the affidavit needs to be submitted by February 23. The case has been listed to be heard again on February 28.