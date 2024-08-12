Superintendent of R G Kar and ACP in-charge of hosp outpost removed

Kolkata: Within 48 hours after the alleged rape and murder of a female post-graduate trainee doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the state government removed the hospital superintendent Sanjay Vasisht while Kolkata Police Commissioner (CP) Vineet Kumar Goyal removed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was in-charge of the hospital outpost.



Health department sources said Vasisht has been posted as professor in National Medical College and Hospital. Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, present Dean of R G Kar Medical College, was appointed as the new superintendent. He is also on the enquiry committee that the hospital has constituted in connection with the incident.

CP Vineet Kumar Goyal, who visited the hospital for the second time in three days, said: “Please approach us if you have any questions. There are several things going on which are rumours. Do not pay heed to any rumours.”

Meanwhile, extending solidarity to the movement of junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital who have resorted to cease work, the junior doctors of other state-run hospitals announced that they too would not work in the emergency and outdoors of the hospitals on Monday.

The junior doctors of R G Kar have stuck to their demands, including the removal of the principal and the head of Chest Medicine department of the hospital. It was the seminar hall of this department where the incident took place. They also demanded furnishing of details of CCTV footage related to the investigation and autopsy report of the

victim before them. The junior doctors demanded the police and the hospital authorities to give in writing, claiming responsibility for the incident.

Demands for handing over compensation to the family of the victim are also raised. The junior doctors have declared continuation of protest till their demands are met.

The hospital authorities issued a notice on Sunday cancelling leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff in the backdrop of the incident. However, ones whose leaves were sanctioned earlier will not be affected by this notice.

Meanwhile, according to sources, after the incident at R G Kar Hospital, the top brass of the Kolkata Police along with other senior officials discussed the issues about women’s safety and decided to step up the vigilance and promptness of the police force. Among the 15 directives given, the most important point mentioned was that the areas prone to crime against women must be identified as soon as possible.

This apart, adequate measures need to be taken to ensure the women are safe in those areas. It has also been directed that there must be a physical presence of police personnel in those areas so that women do not worry about their safety. The guidelines also include mandatory wearing of uniforms and sporting identity cards on the part of contractual as well as permanent staff of the hospital. Police have been deployed at the administrative building, anatomy building and hostel. Guard rail has been put near the entry gate.

The Kolkata Police, on Sunday, handed over the preliminary autopsy report to the family of the deceased.