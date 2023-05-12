‘Super Speciality block of North Bengal Med College and Hosp to be handed over within Aug’

Siliguri: The Super Specialty block of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital(NBMCH) might be handed over to the hospital authority within August.



Debashish Bhattacharya, the Director of Medical Education of the state Health department, indicated this while he visited the block on Thursday.

A total of six departments will be set up in the six-storied building which is spread over 15,000 square metres. Departments of Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Pediatrics Surgery, Urology, and Plastic Surgery will be opened here. However, the outdoor section was opened in the Super Specialty block in November 2022.

“I came here and inspected the super specialty block. We discussed in the meeting whether there are any problems. However, it is expected that this block will be handed over to us within the month of August,” said Debashish Bhattacharya.

“As soon as we get full permission to access the block, we will start the medical services here. More doctors, nurses, and health workers will be appointed. Cath lab, pacemaker will also be installed here. A meeting was also held to discuss these,” added Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya held a meeting with the department heads of each department and the hospital authorities about the work and progress of the super specialty hospital.

Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Indrajit Saha, the Principal, Sandeep Sengupta, the Dean, along with department heads of each department and officials were present at the meeting.

In 2014, the Union Ministry of Health sanctioned Rs 150 crore for building a super specialty block in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital premises. The work for which started in 2015.

In 2018, the government cancelled the contract and blacklisted the company which had been doing the construction work for not completing the work on time. After that, a fresh tender was called.

The completion of the block will provide great relief to the people of the district as they don’t have to travel far to get quality treatment.