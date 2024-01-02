Sunderbans tourists hassled on New Year as vessels refuse to ply

Kolkata: The tourists who went to Sunderbans to celebrate the New Year were subjected to difficulty with many vessels refusing to ply because of suspension of licenses. More than 100 vessels refused to venture into the mangrove forest on Monday.



Golam Sardar of Sunderban Boat Tourist Association said: “The boats have remained stranded in the ghats because they apprehend huge fines being imposed by the Forest department if they enter Sunderbans without valid license.”

The Zilla Parishad of South 24-Parganas offers licenses to the vessels every year, but this time the licenses of many boats have not been renewed.

It is learnt that the owners applied for the license at a later date this time. December being a festive month, a number of employees of the Zilla Parishad went on leave which resulted in the delay. However, the situation is expected to improve from Tuesday. Sabhadhipati of South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad Nilima Mistri Bishal said: “Those who have applied late have not received their license. They can apply from Tuesday and the needful will be done immediately.”

Sunderbans is one of the most popular tourist destinations and foreign tourists also visit this mangrove forest.

“We should have been informed earlier, else we should not have come here,” a tourist from Kolkata rued.