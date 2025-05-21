Sunderbans: State mulls uninterrupted power supply at Ghoramara Island

Kolkata: Uninterrupted power supply at the remote Ghoramara Island in Sunderbans may soon be a reality with the district administration working to ensure adequate supply of solar power to end the woes of the residents.

The district administration will take up the matter with the Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NES) department. District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas, Sumit Gupta on Monday paid his maiden visit to the island along with senior officials and local Panchayat. He interacted with the residents and took stock of whether they are getting benefits of the various social security schemes of the state government.

Ghoramara is an isolated island in the South 24-Parganas inhabited by 4,700 odd people. Most have to depend on candles or kerosene lanterns for light. A 170 KWH solar and wind power plant that has started functioning in the island in November 2024 can provide electricity for only 2-3 hours a day. There are some families in the islands who use personal solar lights since uninterrupted power supply remains a far cry. The solar plant has been set up by experts from IIT Kharagpur and CMERI Durgapur under the guidance of solar power expert Santi Pada Gon Chowdhuri, funded by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

“Power supply was one of the major demands of the residents. We will take it up with all stakeholders so that the villagers reap the benefits of electricity round-the-clock. There is no jetty in the island and people have to wade through ankle or knee- deep water across the river to travel to and from the island which can be reached by motor boats from Lot 8. The Transport department has already assured us of putting up a jetty,” said a district administration official. The island with seven hamlets under Sagar block of South 24-Parganas has become a symbol of climate vulnerability and community resilience. However, instead of surrendering to the encroaching sea, the residents, with support from the state government, have launched a bold campaign focused on comprehensive waste management that includes solid, plastic and liquid waste and ecosystem restoration. The Panchayat “has banned single-use plastics”.

Gupta also took stock of the waste management and the ‘Banglar Bari’ project in the island directly interacting with the beneficiaries.