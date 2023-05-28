Sunderbans: Skill-building prog for eco-tourist guides held

Kolkata: As many as 36 eco-tourist guides in Sunderbans registered under the Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR) were imparted training in public speaking skills and drafting effective climate advocacy campaigns for interactions with foreign tourists and other stakeholders.



The six-day professional development workshop from May 22 to 27, the first of its kind in the land known for its Royal Bengal Tigers, was held in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General Kolkata, the Regional English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, Sunderbans Tiger Reserve (STR) and non-profit organisation SHER.

“Sunderbans being a unique wildlife popular tourist destination attracts visitors from around the world. Having basic spoken English skills allows a guide to effectively communicate with international and pan-India tourists, understand their needs, provide instructions, and offer information about the forest, its flora and fauna, and also safety measures. They can share interesting facts, explain the cultural and ecological significance of the Sunderbans and engage in meaningful conversations with tourists about climate action,” a senior official of STR said.

The need for the special skill-building programme was mooted by Joydip Kundu of SHER who arranged for hosting the same at its smart classroom BAGHBON (the multipurpose community resource centre) located at Pakhirala on the opposite bank of Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ajay Das, Field Director, STR, Madhumanjari Mandal, Principal of Scottish Church College handed over the certificates to the participants after the successful completion of the training programme.