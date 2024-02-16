Sunderbans: Fisherman dies in tiger attack

Kolkata: A fisherman died in a tiger attack in Sunderbans while trying to catch crabs on Thursday night.

It was learnt that the victim, Pradip Sardar, a resident of Katamari village in Kultali, went to catch crabs and fish on Thursday night at Nayabanki with two others. A tiger is said to have jumped at him and dragged him into the forest. Two other persons accompanying him managed to chase away the tiger and were able to retrieve the victim from the grasp of the beast. However, the fishermen testified that he was dead by the time he was recovered from the jaws of the tiger. The body of the victim was brought to his village. Police and Forest department were subsequently informed. The body was later sent for autopsy. It was learnt that Sardar’s family was dependent on him and his death has left them in shock and financial distress. Such attacks are becoming frequent as recently another fisherman was attacked in Kumirmari village’s Dakshinpara area. The fisherman was attacked while he was on his boat inside a creek looking for crabs.