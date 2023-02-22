Sunderbans: 25 solar street lights to benefit about 4.5K households

The Directorate of Forest, South 24-Parganas, Government of West Bengal, has joined hands with Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) and TCG foundation to install 25 solar street lights across five villages in Kultali range on a public private partnership (PPP) model.

Around 4516 households in the Sundarbans are set to enjoy the brighter evenings. These solar lights will also save the lives of villagers from snake bites. The project is being carried out on a public private partnership (PPP) model. The Directorate of Forest has given the mandate to KSCH, where they will install the solar lights whereas the TCG foundation has come forward with the requisite funds.

Around 4,136 families of Bhubaneshwari, Debipur, Modhho Gurguria, Purba Gurguria and Deulbari, Chituri forest in Kultali range in the Sundarbans are beneficiaries of these solar lights.

Milan Mandal, DFO, 24 Parganas, South Division, said “Sundarbans are biosphere lands and people living here are exposed to nature. Human-wildlife conflict is one of the major concerns of the forest department. Roads are developed with bricks and electricity has been a rarity here. Snake bites are frequent in the Sundarbans area. Common kraits and Cobras are widely found here. Mortality rate (65 per cent) is very high for snake bite cases. Even tigers strayed out of the core areas twice in the last five years. Solar lights are the only solution here”.

“To cover the major parts of the villages we installed 25 solar street lights. By doing this project we also promoted renewable green energy and reduced carbon footprint. These poles will generate 182.5 kilowatt renewable electricity every year. Street lights will help to distract the tigers as well. I really thank KSCH & TCG Foundation for this project”, he added.

Sourav Mukherjee, Founder Director, KSCH said: “We have been working in the Sundarbans for the last 15 years in collaboration with the Forest department. This solar lighting will provide light for uninterrupted periods throughout the night. The villagers rarely get four hours of uninterrupted electricity. The Forest Department has identified the specific locations where we installed the poles. It also has formed communities among villagers to monitor the poles and maintain the solar panels. KSCH will provide capacity building training shortly.”