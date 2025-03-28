Sunderban Tramjatra: Kolkata trams carry message of conservation

Kolkata: A specially-decorated tram featuring artistic depictions of the Sunderbans took to Kolkata’s streets on Friday as part of the four-day Sunderban Tramjatra. Running until March 31, the event aims to raise awareness about the world’s largest mangrove forest and its link to climate change.

The inauguration was held at Esplanade tram terminus, where a stage resembling a boat was set up. Following the ceremony, the tram began its journey along two operational routes, Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat. Enthusiasts and the public were offered free tram rides.

A highlight was the participation of Australian delegates, including former Melbourne tram conductor Roberto D’Andrea, who, alongside Kolkata conductors, issued specially designed tickets. These tickets carried messages about biodiversity and climate change. The tram will continue running daily from 10:30 am to 5 pm for the next two days, raising awareness of the Sunderbans’ ecological significance.

The Sunderban Tramjatra is part of a long-standing collaboration between tram enthusiasts from Kolkata and Melbourne, dating back to the 1990s. It began as a project to save trams but now also promotes sustainable transport.