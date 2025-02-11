Sundari Ghat: Sea Explorers’ Institute flags off 28th expedition

Kolkata: Sea Explorers’ Institute flagged off its 28th expedition from Sundari Ghat on February 10. The organisation has been working relentlessly for the last 40 years in maritime and riverine training, research and exploration.

The team of 7 chosen for this expedition from Kolkata’s Sundari Ghat to Susni Island in the Sunderbans comprises some veteran seamen like Tenzing Norgay Awardee Tapas Chowdhury, skipper Aseem Mondal, Puspen Samanta and experienced like Momin Ali Mondal and Biswajit Mondal to first timers like Partha Mondal and Jotinmoy Mishra.

A whaler boat called “ Abhinandan” named after Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman of Surgical Strike of India in Uri sector is 27-feet-long gifted to Sea Explorers’ Institute by the Indian Navy. A total distance of 320 kms of the expedition is likely to be completed in 10-12 days.

The commander of second Bn NDRF Cdr Gurminder Singh flagged off the expedition and encouraged the boys to undertake a successful journey.