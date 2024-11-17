Sundarbans: Tiger census slated to commence from December 1

Kolkata: The Sundarbans is preparing for its annual tiger census, with authorities extending this year’s survey period to 45 days, from December 1 to early January. As many as 1,444 cameras will be installed across 4,100 square kilometres to track tiger movements and gather insights into their behaviour. In light of this operation, the Sundarbans forest will be closed to tourists every Friday instead of Tuesday during this period to ensure smooth execution of the project, according to forest officials.

The Sundarban Tiger Reserve and the South 24-Parganas Forest Division will jointly conduct the initiative. Forest workers are scheduled to begin camera installation on November 21, with a target to complete the setup by November 26. These cameras, equipped with 45-day battery lives, will operate continuously to capture tiger images and monitor their activities. The extended census period, an improvement from last year’s 30 days, aims to produce more precise data, especially for tigers that may not frequent the camera-monitored areas early in the survey.

Last year’s survey successfully recorded not only tiger movements but also images of other wildlife, including fishing cats and wild boars. This year, officials anticipate uncovering even more detailed information about tiger behaviour, such as cub activities, hunting patterns, and interactions. To enhance the effectiveness of the operation, forest workers will undergo training on camera placement and management techniques.

Small-scale meetings are also planned to finalise the camera deployment strategy, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the forest. The annual tiger census not only aids conservation efforts but also offers valuable insights into the Sundarbans’ rich biodiversity. By systematically monitoring the tiger population, authorities aim to strengthen conservation strategies while furthering the understanding of the Sundarbans’ ecosystem.