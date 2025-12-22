Sundarbans: State govt plans Rs 65.42L embankment repairs

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated the process to undertake emergency restoration works to repair damaged embankments in the Sundarbans following breaches and erosion caused by recent full moon and new moon tidal surges.

It was learnt that the Irrigation and Waterways Department has identified several vulnerable river-facing stretches in South 24-Parganas that suffered damage between mid-November and early December due to heightened tidal activity.

The affected areas lie along the Muriganga and Gobadia rivers, where tidal pressure weakened protective embankments guarding low-lying villages. The emergency works are proposed to be undertaken in blocks, including Kakdwip, Namkhana and Patharpratima, covering mouzas such as Durganagar, Nadavanga, Dakshin Kasiabad, Mrinalnagar and Uttar Gopalnagar.

In these locations, embankment sections ranging from about 40 metres to 80 metres have been identified for immediate restoration to prevent further erosion and possible flooding. According to official estimates, the four proposed emergency embankment works together involve expenditure of about Rs. 65.42 lakh.

Officials said the scope of work includes strengthening damaged embankment stretches and carrying out anti-erosion measures near the base of the structures, particularly in areas where river currents and tidal forces pose a recurring threat.

The works have been categorised as emergent in nature and are planned to be completed within timelines ranging from about two to three weeks, given the urgency of protecting habitations during the ongoing tidal season.

The ecologically fragile delta region remains highly exposed to tidal flooding, riverbank erosion and extreme weather events. Embankments play a critical role in safeguarding homes, agricultural land and essential infrastructure across the islands and riverine belts.

Officials said prompt repair of damaged embankments is crucial to reduce the risk of breaches during subsequent high tides. The Irrigation and Waterways Directorate, routinely undertakes such emergency interventions in the Sundarbans during peak tidal periods.