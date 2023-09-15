Sundarbans ‘Bonphool’ honey gifted to G-20 nation heads & delegates

Kolkata: Multiflora mangrove honey of the Sunderbans with the brand name ‘Bonphool’ is one of the gifts that was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation heads and diplomats at the recent G-20 summit held in New Delhi.



‘Bonphool’ is marketed by the Joint Forest Management Committee of South 24-Parganas Forest Division. Forty-two bottles of this honey, each containing 490 gm, were handed over to the nation heads and delegates of all the countries who attended the summit.

“A proud moment for all of us who are associated with the Sundarbans,” said Milan Mandal, Divisional Forest Officer of South 24-Parganas. This honey is procured through a community apiculture enterprise initiative undertaken by South 24-Parganas Forest division in partnership with WWF India.

The initiative was taken up to prevent the locals from venturing deep into the forest for the collection of honey or to catch crabs. Every year, 50 fishermen or honey collectors are killed in tiger attacks. Villagers were encouraged to take up apiculture with all possible assistance in various tourist camps. This year, 45 tonnes of honey have been produced.

Proloy Samanta, chairman, ‘Bonphool’ said that the scientific method of apiculture through bee boxes presently is providing livelihood for more than 100 people. The honey produced is brought to Bhubaneshwari village in Kultali where it is stored and processed manually. It is then bottled and sold on online platforms as well as at Biswa Bangla stores.

It is also stored at different urban forestry counters of the state government and also from counters in Alipore Zoo, Bengal Safari Park (Siliguri), New Town Mini Zoo etc.

“The project became a reality with active support from the Forest department, Panchayats and Rural Development department and state co-operative banks that have provided loans,” Samanta said.

The multiflora mangrove honey which is of premium quality is priced at Rs 490 per bottle(weighs 490 gm). The regular honey is priced at Rs 195 for 250 gm while 450 gm is priced at Rs 330.