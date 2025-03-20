Sundarban Tramjatra festival to raise awareness on climate change

Kolkata: The City of Joy is set to host a special four-day festival, Sundarban Tramjatra, from March 28 to 31.

The event will celebrate the unique connection between Kolkata’s trams and the vital Sundarbans mangrove ecosystem. It also aims to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on both the Sundarbans and Kolkata, both recognised as vulnerable hotspots.

The festival, supported by the Australian Government under the Maitri Cultural Grant and RMIT University, will use art, discussions, and community engagement to highlight the importance of preserving the Sundarbans, the world’s largest tidal mangrove forest, and its connection to Kolkata. Artistic director Mahadeb Shi said: “For three decades, Tramjatra has promoted tram-centred art and dialogue for livable cities and nature protection. This festival now brings the Sundarbans into the conversation, supporting local communities in their environmental work.”

The festival’s opening event will take place on March 28 at 9:30 am at the Esplanade Tram Terminus. A specially transformed tram, decorated with artworks showcasing the biodiversity of the Sundarbans, will be unveiled. The tram will begin its journey at 10:30 am, running along two active Kolkata tram routes—Gariahat to Esplanade and Syambazar to Esplanade—offering free rides to the public until 5:30 pm.

Melbourne tram conductor Roberto D’Andrea, co-curator of the festival, expressed his excitement, saying: “This event continues to strengthen the bond between Kolkata and Melbourne with colourful trams, informative tickets celebrating biodiversity, and enhancing the human connection.” “The injustice of climate change is confronting,” said Mick Douglas, festival co-curator and associate professor at RMIT University.

“Communities least responsible for climate change are the most at risk. By learning from the Sundarbans and Kolkata, we hope to provoke global citizens to act justly and urgently,” Douglas said.

From March 28 to 30, the Esplanade Tram Terminus will become a cultural hub between 4 pm and 9 pm, with workshops, live music and soundscapes of the Sundarbans. Filmmaker Ashoke Viswanathan will lead discussions on how both Kolkata and the Sundarbans can adapt to climate change. On March 31, a Citizens’ Assembly at the ICCR Rabindranath Tagore Centre will explore solutions for the climate crisis.