Summer vacation for schools extended till June 10

Kolkata: The summer vacation was extended by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education from June 3 to June 10 except for those schools located in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



The Board on Monday notified that teaching and non-teaching staff of all state aided/sponsored/government schools have been advised to attend schools from June 3 to ensure that the school infrastructure is in place considering the Parliament General Election 2024. They have been asked to ensure the same, with assistance of the District Magistrate/Commissioner Kolkata Municipal Corporation, before the schools open for students.

These arrangements have been asked to be completed by June 9 so that student schools can be opened for students from June 10 onwards. The Head of the Institutions were also reminded of the notification issued by the School Education Department that subsequent to re-opening of schools, the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools need to make suitable arrangements in the interest of the students for conducting extra classes to offset the losses of classes due to preponement of summer vacation.

The Education department had announced the preponement of the summer vacation in government and government-aided schools with effect from April 22 considering the prevailing heatwave conditions. The vacation was scheduled to start on May 6. Schools in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, however, do not come under this preponement. The teaching and non-teaching staff also remained on leave as a special case during the period.