Summer vacation advanced to April 30

Kolkata: The state School Education Department has officially notified the advancement of the summer vacation in all state-run schools to April 30, citing the prevailing heatwave situation across the state.

To make up for the academic loss caused by the early break schools have been directed to hold extra classes after reopening.

The early summer break will apply to both primary and secondary schools under the state boards, excluding institutions in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which will continue with their regular academic schedule until further notice.

The order also allows teaching and non-teaching staff to remain on leave during the preponed vacation period as a special case.

However, schools are likely to make arrangements for remedial classes once they reopen.