Summer spl train between Guwahati & Secunderabad

Maligaon: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to operate a summer special train between Guwahati and Secunderabad for one trip in both directions.



Accordingly, train no 05614 (Guwahati-Secunderabad) Special will depart from Guwahati at 06:00 hours on July 2 to reach Secunderabad at 06:00 hours on July 4.

In return direction, train no 05613 (Secunderabad-Guwahati) Special will depart from Secunderabad at 11:45 hours on July 9 to reach Guwahati at 10:20 hours on July 11.

During its both ways journey, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Malda

Town, Kharagpur Jn., Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations. Consisting of 17 coaches, the train will have AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches for the passengers.

Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling towards South India can avail the services of this summer special train. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.