Summer sizzle: Highest temp to soon cross 40 degrees, says MeT

Kolkata: “Hot day” situation prevailed in several South Bengal districts mostly in the western parts as mercury was soaring up. The highest temperature will soon cross 40 degree Celsius. Hot and humid weather will prevail in South Bengal districts on Monday on the day of Eid. Thundershowers may, however, occur in North Bengal districts.

The IMD’s Seasonal Heat Outlook for March to May 2025, released on February 28, warns of above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the country. However, the southernmost regions of Peninsular India and isolated areas in the Northeast may experience near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures. “Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are likely,” the IMD forecast stated. Alipore MeT office said that in the next 2-3 days, many of the South Bengal districts, mainly the western parts of the state, may see a further rise in temperature giving a sense of discomfort due to high humidity level. The highest temperature of the day in Kolkata was hovering at around 35 degrees. The lowest temperature stood at 26 degree Celsius on Friday.

Several parts of the country were witnessing hot conditions. Maharashtra has been experiencing intense heat, with Akola recording 42.0°C, 3.0°C above normal. Parts of Madhya Pradesh also faced high temperatures. Hoshangabad recorded 40.9°C, which was 3.9°C above normal, while Shivpuri reached 40.0°C. In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded 41.6°C, and Jhansi saw 41.1°C, with a departure of 5.2°C. Kanpur recorded 40.0°C, while in Rajasthan, Chittorgarh touched 40.5°C. In Chhattisgarh, Rajnandgaon recorded 41.0°C, showing a significant deviation of 7.8°C.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the highest temperature of the day would soon cross 40 degree Celsius in several South Bengal districts. The city dwellers will witness dry weather. Mercury will, however, gradually slide up in the next few days. Kolkata’s highest temperature may cross 37-38 degree Celsius soon while many of the South Bengal districts, mainly the western region may witness the temperature at around 40 degrees. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet.