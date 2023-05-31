Summer recess: Secondary schools to reopen from June 5

KOLKATA: After a long summer vacation, secondary and primary schools in the state will reopen from June 5 and June 7, respectively. The summer holidays for the schools across the state, except for schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, were preponed to May 2 due to heat wave in the state.



Considering the prevailing weather conditions, the state Education department had decided to reopen the schools as per the academic calendar schedule published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

According to news reports, the WBBSE on Tuesday had written a letter to the department with regards to the reopening date.

To ensure that the students do not face any difficulty considering the summer vacation was advanced, the department had directed the school authorities to take extra classes after the school reopens.

During the summer vacation, the teaching and non-teaching staff were also asked to remain on leave till school reopening.

It was also notified that they will have to attend school if the headmaster of their respective schools deems their presence necessary and

calls them.