Summer break: WBCHSE proposes online classes for class XII

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has advised state-run schools to consider holding online classes for Class XII students during the upcoming summer vacation, which begins on Wednesday.

The recommendation comes in light of the newly introduced semester system at the Higher Secondary (HS) level. Under the new structure, Semester III exams—the first semester of Class XII—are scheduled for September 2025. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Council stated that the extended summer break could disrupt academic continuity. Therefore, it suggested that schools may conduct online sessions through mutual understanding between teachers and students.

“All concerned are requested to extend cooperation so that the loss of academic days for Semester III may be minimised,” the notice stated.

Several schools have already planned to implement online classes during the break. Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir in Dum Dum Park will conduct online classes for all grades, along with summer projects.

Taki Boys’ School has adopted a similar approach. “Alongside summer projects and camps, we will start online classes for all grades from this Saturday,” said the headmistress. Some institutions are focusing solely on Class XII. Chetla Boys’ School will begin online classes for Class XII only. “Due to the tight Semester III schedule, we are starting online classes for Class XII. Others will continue with WhatsApp-based support and summer projects,” said the acting headmaster. Narayandas Bangur Multipurpose School is considering weekly in-person sessions for practical subjects in addition to online classes for Class XII. Bethune School has not yet planned online classes.

The Assistant mistress in charge stated that students have been assigned projects and regular contact will be maintained through WhatsApp groups.